Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.50 million to $41.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $137.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $138.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $188.90 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $200.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 469,947 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

