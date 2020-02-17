Zacks: Brokerages Expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Open Text reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Open Text stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 444,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Open Text has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

