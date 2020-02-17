Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $84.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

