Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($3.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Insiders sold a total of 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

