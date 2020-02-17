Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $188,360,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,062,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 253,843 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after buying an additional 240,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after buying an additional 212,571 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

