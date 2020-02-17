Zacks: Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $778.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $874.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,631 shares. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

