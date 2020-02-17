Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PHR. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $150,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,554,757 shares of company stock valued at $63,956,423 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHR opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

