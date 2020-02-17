Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $237.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.75 million. Green Dot reported sales of $237.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 709,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

