Zacks: Analysts Expect Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fangdd Network Group.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter.

NYSE DUO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

