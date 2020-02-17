Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Commercial Metals by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

