Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.90. 228,854 shares of the stock traded hands. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

