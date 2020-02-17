Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,452 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $51.33.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

