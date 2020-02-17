Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Southern National Banc. of Virginia posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $305,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

SONA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,743. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $385.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

