Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $774.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will report sales of $774.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.10 million and the lowest is $754.20 million. Mallinckrodt reported sales of $834.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mallinckrodt.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,352,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $377.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 477,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 122,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

