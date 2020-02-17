Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $248.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.30 million and the highest is $249.70 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $221.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $975.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $973.71 million to $978.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.34.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in CyrusOne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in CyrusOne by 21,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.