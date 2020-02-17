Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPSS. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.39. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.