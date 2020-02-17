Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPSS. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.39. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

