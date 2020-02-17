YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0351 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $15.54 million and $10.43 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,122,152 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

