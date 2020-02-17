Yelp’s (YELP) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $37.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YELP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Yelp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.82.

YELP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,021 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,906 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

