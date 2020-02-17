XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.54 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $7,821.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, KuCoin, BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00481032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.06163083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00065985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027134 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005204 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, KuCoin, BitMart, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

