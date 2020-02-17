X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.