Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $339.07. 6,510,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.02 and a 200 day moving average of $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.