Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $222.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock, up from their prior target price of $204.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.78.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $213.67 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after buying an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

