Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Welltower by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 533,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.