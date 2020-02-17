Wells Fargo & Co Raises Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $80.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $74.39 on Friday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $74.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,227,000 after purchasing an additional 887,490 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after purchasing an additional 673,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.