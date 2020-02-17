Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.7% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $234.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,438,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,038,330. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

