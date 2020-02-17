WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,157,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $712,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during trading on Monday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.11 and its 200-day moving average is $301.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCG shares. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.