Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compugroup Medical (COP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Compugroup Medical (ETR: COP) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

COP stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) on Monday, hitting €64.95 ($75.52). 38,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. Compugroup Medical SE has a twelve month low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.