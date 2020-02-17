Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE: CRL) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/8/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

1/7/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

CRL stock traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $176.48. 458,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,051. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

