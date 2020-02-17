Wedbush Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $110.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $95.91 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.