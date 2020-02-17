Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Waste Management worth $182,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $125.75. 1,299,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

