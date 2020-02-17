Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. 8,402,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,983. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

