Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

