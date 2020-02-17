Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

