Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,497 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,219,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.