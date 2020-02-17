Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.08), 14,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 58,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.10).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 million and a P/E ratio of 26.45.

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

