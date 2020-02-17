Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $139.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51. The company has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

