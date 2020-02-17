Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 58,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

