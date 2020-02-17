Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 499,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $89.60. 6,256,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445,827. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

