Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,146,000 after buying an additional 1,315,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,592,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $95,286,000 after buying an additional 1,216,321 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,405,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,313,268. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

