Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,912 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.56. 941,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.