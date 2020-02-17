Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $462.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.74 million to $483.09 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $543.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. 657,748 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

