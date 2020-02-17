Vivid Coin Price Down 47.3% Over Last Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $21,125.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.03179768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00238718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00154129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,132,931 coins and its circulating supply is 6,919,724 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

