Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 354,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

