Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.