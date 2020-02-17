Virtu Financial LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $190.44 on Monday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $122.40 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,455 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

