Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMMU. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.