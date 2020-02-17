Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $146.97 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

