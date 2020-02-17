Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.63. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,501. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

