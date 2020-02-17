Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $120.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.