Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $82,240,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.57.

NYSE MLM opened at $263.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

